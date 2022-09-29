FBH memorial meeting stresses on planting trees

Hyderabad: Eminent speakers in a memorial meet organised at 'Great Tamarind Tree' at Osmania Hospital to mark the anniversary of the Musi flooding in 1908, stressed on the importance of planting trees and also the planning of the city after the disaster.

A memorial meet was organised by Forum for a Better Hyderabad (FBH) at the 'Great Tamarind Tree' which saved more than 150 lives during the 1908 floods in Musi. The FBH chairman M Veda Kumar said that 115 years have passed for the devastating Musi Floods and it remains as the great disaster in the history of Hyderabad. Consequent to this tragedy, enlightened administrators with the help of expert planners had implemented various schemes like drainage systems which had made our city an example of modern city planning. Veda Kumar said that in the Musi floods of 1908, there was a loss of life and property and lives and many people were washed away by the current of water in the floods and some climbed on this tamarind tree and saved their lives.

"The trees play a very important role in our lives. Many medicinal plants are used to cure different diseases. All kinds of trees, herbs and sherbs make a part of the Environment, hence, it is our responsibility to protect trees and rivers which comprise the Environment," said Veda Kumar.

The FGG chairman informed how the seventh Nizam, Osman Ali Pasha, set up the City Improvement Board (CBI) to prevent such a situation from occurring again after seeing the flood situation and taking services of Mokshagundam Vishveshvaraya, the then renowned engineer, and suggested that two reservoirs should be constructed and the drainage system should be formalised.

Veda Kumar suggested the Telangana Government to have Integrated Master Plan for Hyderabad Metropolitan area and prepare Drainage Master Plan and see that to take up immediately to avoid inundation in the urban area. Also he appreciated the department of MAUD for taking up STP'S in the city to clean up the River Musi. Renowned historian Anand Raj Varma said, when tourists and traders came to the city, they used to stay in the Musi catchment areas and drink the water as fresh water.