FCRI scientist bags national award

Hyderabad: An assistant professor at FCRI (Forest College & Research Institute) Prof Shalini, was conferred with the NESA (National Environmental Science Academy) Scientist of the Year Award 2023.

She was also awarded the second prize in an oral presentation at the valedictory function of GPCC conference-2023 held at CSIR- NBRI, Lucknow, presented by Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, Uttar Pradesh.

