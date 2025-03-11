Field Assistants Misusing Public Funds, Villagers Demand Social Audit and Recovery

Gawal: In Alwalapadu village of Dharur Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, villagers have accused a field assistant of misusing government funds. It has been alleged that for the past six months, saplings meant for plantation were dumped into a stream instead of being planted. The locals are outraged, questioning how government officials can remain silent while public funds are being looted.

Gopal Reddy, a concerned villager, has demanded a social audit to investigate the misuse of funds and recover the amount misused by the field assistant.

A group of villagers, including Gopal Reddy, Govindu, Erigeri Govindu, former Sarpanch Pratap, Gunde Gopal, Yama Reddy, Erigina Chinna Narasimhulu, Raghavendra, G. Janardhan, T. Bhaskar, Ayyappala Ramesh, Venkatesh, Edurinti BC Reddy, Budda Nagireddy, and B. Pratap, participated in the protest.

Similarly, in Chinna Tandrapadu village of Ieeja Mandal, villagers have lodged complaints against another field assistant for corrupt practices. A recent social audit exposed financial irregularities, but authorities have only issued a nominal recovery order without taking strict action.

This has angered the villagers, who suspect that higher officials might also be involved in the corruption, which is why no serious action has been taken. In response, the villagers have taken their concerns to the District Collector and lodged a formal complaint through the Prajavani grievance redressal system.

The villagers are now demanding a thorough social audit and strict action against both the field assistants and any officials involved in the misuse of public funds.

The 14th round of the Social Audit in Aiza Mandal has led to a total recovery amounting to ₹5,20,244, highlighting financial irregularities and ensuring accountability in village governance. The audit covered multiple Gram Panchayats (GPs), bringing to light discrepancies in public funds and reinforcing transparency in local administration.

Overview of Recovery Amounts Across Gram Panchayats

The recovery amounts vary significantly across different villages, reflecting the financial mismanagement or irregularities that were identified. Some villages have a relatively low recovery amount, while others show a substantial amount that had to be recovered.

Top Villages with Highest Recovery Amounts

1. Chinna Tandrapadu – ₹2,53,425

This village recorded the highest recovery amount, which is nearly 48.7% of the total recovered funds in Aiza Mandal.

The large sum indicates possible major discrepancies in fund utilization, misappropriation, or unaccounted expenditures that required rectification.

2. Bayinipalle – ₹29,739

With a significant recovery amount, Boyinipalle stands out as another village with notable financial irregularities.

3. Eklaspur – ₹30,800

The third-highest recovery amount signals possible financial mishandling, prompting corrective actions.

4. Nauroji Camp – ₹21,422

A substantial recovery amount suggesting mismanagement in fund allocation or improper expenditure reporting.

5. Thoomkunta – ₹17,465

Irregularities in Thoomkunta add to the list of villages with higher-than-average recoveries.

Villages with Moderate Recovery Amounts

Several villages fall in the range of ₹5,000 to ₹15,000, indicating minor discrepancies that needed correction. These include:

Kudakanoor (₹17,664)

Uppal (₹12,237)

Sankapur (₹11,011)

Medikonda (₹9,500)

Bingidoddi (₹8,884)

Bhoompur (₹8,474)

Villages with Minimal Recovery Amounts

Some villages reported relatively lower recovery figures, suggesting either better financial management or fewer discrepancies. Notable examples include:

Rajapuram (₹2,000)

Godidoddi (₹2,804)

Jadadoddi (₹3,700)

Kishtapoor (₹3,267)

Edigampally (₹3,780)

Key Observations & Implications

Financial Irregularities: The large-scale recovery from certain villages suggests possible misuse of public funds, unauthorized expenses, or gaps in financial documentation.

Accountability & Transparency: The social audit process plays a crucial role in ensuring that funds allocated for public welfare are not misused. Recovering misappropriated amounts helps restore faith in local governance.

Need for Stronger Oversight: Villages with higher recoveries should undergo further scrutiny to prevent future irregularities. Strict financial monitoring mechanisms must be implemented.

Community Awareness: Educating local communities about the importance of social audits and financial transparency can help in early detection and prevention of fund mismanagement.

Conclusion

The 14th round of the Social Audit in Aiza Mandal has successfully uncovered and rectified financial mismanagement amounting to ₹5,20,244. While some villages showed minor discrepancies, others had significant financial recoveries, with Chinna Tandrapadu standing out as the most affected. This audit serves as a strong reminder of the importance of accountability in local governance and reinforces the need for continuous monitoring to ensure that public funds are utilized effectively for the benefit of the people.