Fifteen complaints just in weekdays: SP Akhil Mahajan

Adilabad: Cyber criminals are using new methods to cheat people in the present society said superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan.

He said that cyber crimes can be stopped only with the awareness and alertness of people.

He said that at present, the APK files on social media on Telegram on WhatsApp are like mobile control in the hands of cybercriminals and vigilance is the main tool to prevent them. If you are cheated by fraudsters, the first duty is to immediately complain to the National Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 or the cybercrime website.

He said that 15 complaints have been received in just a week days.

across the district, especially in the wake of new methods being used by cybercrime criminals such as investment fraud, loan fraud, UPI fraud, APK files, fake websites, stock market fraud, etc.

Giving an example of the method used by cybercrime criminals, he said that investment rods typically show more money on their own websites than they have invested.

In the limits Of Adilabad 1-Town police station, a person was sent a link through Telegram telling the victim that he could earn money by doing business and investment through WhatsApp, and he was told that he should give ratings to hotels, believing that the victim paid about Rs 40,000 through UPI payment.

In another incident, cyber criminals took the details of the account from the victim and stole Rs. 21,000 from the victim under the pretext of providing financial assistance to a person in Bela Mandal using the name of a private individual who is popular among the people.

Similarly, a report was submitted on behalf of the district police to Instagram with a complaint that a fake account was created on social media Instagram in Adilabad Rural and the person's name was being harassed by making video calls and messages to family members and friends and well-wishers.

A person from Jainath Mandal, who had received a loan through Mudra Finance, made a video call and informed the victim to pay some money in advance, and about Rs.22,150 was stolen from him.