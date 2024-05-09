Final report on Medigadda in a week

Hyderabad: The State government which awaits the final report from (National Dam Safety Authority) NDSA on Medigadda barrage issue, will be making the details public.

In an informal interaction with media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that the NDSA has presented the interim report, while the final report will come within one week. He said that the details were also presented to the Judicial Commission. “They said that since 2019 the damage of the barrage was quite visible. Had they removed the water and repaired it, the case would have been different. The neglect is clearly visible.

NDSA while suggesting interim measures has clearly said that the barrage gates should be lifted completely and the Godavari waters be released. They suggested that there remains no guarantee that the structure will remain stable. This suggests the project’s quality and the construction. We are going by NDSA experts who suggested interim measures. Within next week they will give a final report and we shall go ahead as per their suggestions. The final report may contain details about potency of the foundation, nature of soil and other technical details like geological support to the project amongst others,” Uttam said.

Rain & hailstorm: Govt to buy even soaked paddy

In wake of rains and hailstorm battering Telangana on May 7, the State government has decided to procure even the soaked paddy at MSP and provide all the required support. Uttam assured the government will take action against the millers for excessive wastage (tarugu). He reiterated that the present government has come up with more paddy collection centres than the previous years and it was ready to procure the last grain this time. He said that this time the procurement for the season was almost double with 24.85 MT when compared to 13.77 MT of the previous year.

The minister informed that following the communication with Karnataka government and CM A Revanth Reddy, the former has agreed to provide 2.25 TMC of drinking water to the state.