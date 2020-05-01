Finally, villages get some relief from lockdown in Telangana

Hyderabad: The villages have got some relief from the lockdown as the government has decided to ease some of the restrictions.

The government has instructed the district administrations to see that the economic activities start in the rural areas.

The officials are taking steps to begin some of the activities which have been stopped for the past 38 days.

The villages have come under the lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus in the third week of March. There was no let up for the past 38 days and all the activities have been stopped.

People have been instructed to stay at home.

The shops, markets, cottage and small industry, agriculture work and others have been stopped. All the government works, except under NREGS and irrigation have also been stopped.

Due to the lockdown the villagers have been facing several difficulties. The people who are dependent on small businesses have suffered a lot. They do not have any income for the past 38 days.

However, as the rural areas have been registering no positive cases, the government has decided to give some relief to them. So far 21 districts have been announced as corona-free ones. With this it has been decided to allow some of the economic activities in the rural areas.

According to the instructions being issued to the district administrations, works of agriculture, building construction, brick kilns, beedi making, sand transport, ceramic products, rice mills and others would be allowed.

In rural areas most of the people depend on building construction, road construction, and government schemes. In some of the districts making beeid is main occupation for many.

The relaxations would allow them to take up works and to make some earnings. The works would be carried out with precautions.

The supervisors of works, owners of the brick kilns, builders, and sand transporters have been strictly told to follow them. Social distancing and face covers have been made compulsory.