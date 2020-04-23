Financial trouble drives constable to end life in Mahabubabad

A head constable committed suicide due to financial problems here at Thorrur of Mahabubabad district on Wednesday night. He was found hanging from a tree at control room near Thorrur bus station,

Vodlakonda Upender (46) is a resident of Thorrur working with the local police station. Locals who found the head constable hanging from the tree informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Mahabubabad area hospital for autopsy.

Upender is believed to committed suicide financial problems. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. The police registered a case and are investigating.

In a similar case, four members of a family committed suicide due to financial problems at Almasguda under Meerpet police station limits. They were identified as Swarna Bai (60), daughter Swapna (28) and sons, Haris (30) and Girish (25).