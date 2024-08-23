Fine rice for ration card holders from Jan 2025

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Thursday that 'fine rice' would be distributed to all ration card-holders across Telangana from January.

Speaking at the State-Level Vigilance Committee meeting at the Secretariat, he emphasised that this initiative is a key election promise of the government. He reviewed issues related to the Civil Supplies department.

Reddy stressed the importance of delivering the best-quality rice to consumers. He instructed officials to supply wheat at subsidised prices wherever needed, ensuring that demands are met across the State. The minister warned ration dealers against diverting Public Distribution System rice. He assured that the government is addressing the grievances of dealers and providing them incentives. However, he warned that any diversion of PDS rice would not be tolerated; the penalty would be the cancellation of dealerships. He called for strict measures to prevent the illegal trading of PDS rice.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy raised concerns about the poor quality and insufficient quantity of rice being supplied under the mid-day meal scheme. In response, Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to address the issue and ensure a significant improvement in the quality of rice supplied to schools and hostels. There should be a special focus on rice being supplied to residential schools, hostels, and Anganwadi centres, he said.

Reddy expressed concern about the quality of fortified rice and instructed officials to carry out checks to ensure the beneficiaries receive the designated quantity and best quality.