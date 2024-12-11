Fine rice under PDS likely to reach homes next year

Hyderabad: The rolling out of the ambitious scheme of supplying superfine rice (Sanna Biyyam) by the beginning of the new year through PDS (Public Distribution System) remains elusive.

Even though the State government announced the launching of the initiative from Sankranti, the officials have pushed the dates to Ugadi. However, it is very much likely that owing to various factors, this may not materialise in the first quarter.

While the State government had planned to begin distributing the superfine rice from Sankranti and also encouraged farmers to sell their produce with Rs 500 bonus per quintal this Kharif, the officials have pointed out that this may get delayed by two to three months. With the process of procurement of kharif crop likely to end by this month, the Civil Supplies officials are ensuring that all the superfine variety is procured by State and stored in state reserve godowns, while the coarse grains goes to FCI (Food Corporation of India).

“Since sanna biyyam needs at least three months of ageing, with the ideal time being six months, the start of new cycle (distribution of superfine variety) will take time. The government will take a decision in the coming days. After Ugadi, we will be able to begin this distribution process,” informed a higher official.

The officials observed a jump of 60 per cent in procurement of the superfine paddy variety this Kharif in wake of announcement of bonus. Presently in Telangana, 2 LMT of rice is distributed through PDS. But to match the requirement it is said that a much higher quantity should be procured this season.

Sources have informed that going by the claims of 150 LMT of paddy production this season in the State, the Civil Supplies would have laid hands on close to half of the produce. But the department was able to procure about 36 LMT which includes coarse grains. “When you have only about 12 to 13 LMT of sanna biyyam, the demand will not be met. Hence it is very much unlikely that the government will be able to roll out the scheme even during Ugadi. Despite the lure of bonus, the middlemen and dealers continue to encourage farmers to sell their produce, some of which also crosses State borders,” sources pointed out.