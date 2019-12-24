Fire accident in clothes show room in Mailardevpally PS limits
Fire accident occurred in a clothes show room at Katedan under Mailardevpally police station limits on Tuesday morning hours.
Hyderabad: Fire accident occurred in a clothes show room at Katedan under Mailardevpally police station limits on Tuesday morning hours. On receipt of information fire tender rushed to the spot and douse the fire. Officials are suspecting short circuit as the reason and the owners said that about Rs 5 lakh worth clothes gutted in the fire. More details awaited.
