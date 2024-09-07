Live
- Fire Breaks Out at a Company in Nacharam Industrial Estate
Just In
Highlights
A fire breaks out at a company located in the Nacharam Industrial Estate, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and raising concerns among local residents.
A fire breaks out at a company located in the Nacharam Industrial Estate, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and raising concerns among local residents. Firefighters responded swiftly to the emergency, deploying four fire engines to the scene in an effort to control the blaze.
Local residents reported experiencing difficulties due to the dense smoke that has spread throughout the area. Fortunately, initial reports indicate that no workers were present at the time of the incident.
While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, fire department officials are working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.
