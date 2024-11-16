Fire breaks out at an apartment in Manikonda, no casualties

A devastating fire broke out in a flat located in the Golden Oriel apartment complex in Puppalaguda, Manikonda. The incident was triggered by a short circuit, which quickly escalated when a gas cylinder exploded, leading to widespread panic among the five family members residing in the unit.

The family managed to escape the burning flat as flames engulfed their home, but they were left in shock as the blaze consumed their belongings. Firefighters were alerted and arrived at the scene promptly, deploying three fire engines to combat the fierce flames. The fire crews worked tirelessly for over an hour to bring the situation under control, as access to the apartment was hampered by the intensity of the fire.

Despite their efforts, the flat was completely destroyed, resulting in significant losses for the family. Estimates suggest that the total value of the destroyed property, which included money, clothing, and valuables, amounts to approximately Rs. 50 lakh.

Local authorities have registered a case concerning the incident and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the specifics of the fire's origin and the subsequent explosion.