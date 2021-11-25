Fire breaks out at government hospital in Siddipet

A major fire broke out in the isolation ward at government general hospital in Siddipet in the early hours on Thursday. The fire is said to have engulfed due to a short circuit.



Scared over the incident, the patients and hospital staff rushed of the place. Meanwhile, the medical equipment and furniture in the isolation ward were burnt to ashes.



The police who were alerted reached the hospital and inquired about the incident. Fire fighters who struggled for an hour doused the fire. The property loss is yet to be ascertained.



A case has been registered by the police.