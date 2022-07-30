Fire breaks out from a moving car in Hyd, none hurt

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, flames broke out from a car. The incident took place at Tipu Khan Bridge in Langer Houz late on Friday night.

According to the police, the driver noticed fire coming from the car and immediately got down from the vehicle. Soon the car was gutted down in flames.

A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

It is believed that the fire might have started due to short circuit. Investigation is going on. The incident reported to have occurred around 2 a.m.