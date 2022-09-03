Fire breaks out in pvt company near CM’s camp office at Begumpet

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in a private building near the Chief Minister's camp office in Begumpet later on Friday. No one was injured in the incident.

According to sources, a private company on the second floor of the building installed Lord Ganesh idol on Vinayaka Chaviti festival. The lamp that was lit at the Lord idol fell on the nearby sofa and caught fire. Flames spread fast in the building. Fire service department acted swiftly and doused the fire.

Meanwhile, fire accident took place in Medicover Hospital in Begumpet on Friday. All of a sudden fire erupted in the sixth floor of the hospital building. Fire fighting staff rushed to the hospital and controlled fire.

Sources said that flames spread while workers are doing welding. Flames spread to the garbage piled in the floor.