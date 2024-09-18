Live
Fire Breaks Out in School Bus in Kamareddy; Students Escape Unharmed
A potential tragedy was averted in Ramareddy village, Kamareddy district, when a fire broke out in a Brilliant Grammar School bus.
Kamareddy: A potential tragedy was averted in Ramareddy village, Kamareddy district, when a fire broke out in a Brilliant Grammar School bus. The incident occurred when the bus's battery suddenly exploded, causing flames to erupt.
Panic spread as the students on board the bus fled for safety. Fortunately, all the students managed to escape unharmed, and no injuries were reported.
The local authorities are investigating the cause of the battery explosion, while the school management has assured that all safety protocols will be reviewed to prevent such incidents in the future.
