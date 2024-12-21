Live
Just In
Fire breaks out in Software Company in Madhapur
Highlights
A significant fire erupted at a software company in Madhapur, Hyderabad, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A significant fire erupted at a software company in Madhapur, Hyderabad, in the early hours of Saturday morning. The blaze ignited in the Satya Bhavan building, located opposite Inorbit Mall, and rapidly spread throughout the premises.
As flames engulfed the area, frightened employees evacuated the building. Emergency services were promptly alerted, and fire brigade personnel swiftly arrived on the scene to tackle the inferno. With the assistance of two fire engines, they managed to bring the situation under control.
The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations are set to commence.
