Fire breaks out near Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada

A fire accident occurred at the premises of Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada. The fire originated from coconut shells stored in two leased rooms of the temple within the ground area. The fire quickly spread due to the dry nature of the coconut shells, causing significant damage to the area.

The firefighters and police were alerted and promptly arrived at the scene to bring the fire under control.

The officials have stated that the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but there was property damage. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.