Live
- Need to change environment of global trust deficit to relationship of trust: Modi
- Director Raghavendra Rao condemns Chandrababu arrest, says no democracy in state
- CID arrests TDP chief with all evidences only, Says Peddireddy
- The real joy of Alina Khan - Biba of ‘Joyland’
- First all-women Pune team scales ‘challenging’ Mt Sudarshan
- The versatility of lip and cheek tints
- POEM procedure safe for treating Achalasia Cardia: Expert
- Threads rolls out ‘keyword search’ to more countries, including India
- Chandrababu arrest: No veneagance, had evidence, YSRCP
- Lokesh left for Vijayawada
Just In
Fire breaks out near Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada
Highlights
A fire accident occurred at the premises of Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada.
A fire accident occurred at the premises of Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada. The fire originated from coconut shells stored in two leased rooms of the temple within the ground area. The fire quickly spread due to the dry nature of the coconut shells, causing significant damage to the area.
The firefighters and police were alerted and promptly arrived at the scene to bring the fire under control.
The officials have stated that the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but there was property damage. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS