Fire erupts from a stationary goods train in Kazipet Railway station, no casualties

Live
Just In
Highlights
A fire incident occurred at Kazipet railway station yard in Hanamkonda district, originating from a rail bogie that was stationary for repairs.
However, swift action was taken as fire crews promptly arrived and successfully extinguished the fire, bringing the situation under control.
Fortunately, there were no reported casualties, which brought a sense of relief to officials and responders involved in managing the incident. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire, with police taking the lead in determining the circumstances surrounding the accident.
