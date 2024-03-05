Fire erupts from a stationary goods train in Kazipet Railway station, no casualties

A fire incident occurred at Kazipet railway station yard in Hanamkonda district, originating from arail bogie that was stationary for repairs. The incident caused panic among officers and staff present at the scene.

However, swift action was taken as fire crews promptly arrived and successfully extinguished the fire, bringing the situation under control.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties, which brought a sense of relief to officials and responders involved in managing the incident. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire, with police taking the lead in determining the circumstances surrounding the accident.