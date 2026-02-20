Fire Erupts in Maitrivanam, Ameerpet; Students Rescued

A fire broke out suddenly in the Nilgiri block of Maitrivanam, Ameerpet. Several students were trapped on the fourth floor of the affected building.

Upon receiving the alert, the fire brigade swiftly arrived at the scene and launched rescue operations. With the assistance of a ladder, they managed to evacuate the students, albeit with considerable difficulty.

Intensive efforts are ongoing to control the blaze. The fire caused thick smoke to engulf the entire building. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit. To prevent further escalation, authorities have cut off the power supply.