Just In
Fire Incident at Malakpet Metro Station Creates Panic
Highlights
Hyderabad : A fire broke out under the Malakpet Metro Station when a bike parked in the area caught fire, resulting in thick smoke engulfing the surroundings.
The incident caused panic among commuters at the metro station. Authorities were promptly alerted, and the fire department was informed of the situation.
Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and are working to extinguish the flames. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are awaited.
