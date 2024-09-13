Fire Safety Personnel Demonstrated Humanity by Saving a Life

Live
Nagar Kurnool: At the Kesari Samudram mini tank bund in Nagarkurnool district, a man named Dharmayya from Endabetla village collapsed while walking due to a sudden illness, suffering from severe bleeding. Nearby, fire safety personnel were practicing in a boat and immediately noticed the incident.
Fire safety officers Krishnamurthy, Rangaswamy, Nagesh, Chakrapani, Venkateswar Rao, and Naresh quickly rushed to the scene. They provided first aid to stop the bleeding and ensured Dharmayya was safely transported to the district hospital via a 108 ambulance.
Their timely response and swift actions demonstrated great humanity, as they didn’t hesitate to help the injured man despite being engaged in their regular duties. The locals who witnessed the incident praised the fire safety personnel for their promptness and dedication.
The officers’ commendable actions were widely appreciated by the public, who acknowledged that their efforts saved a life. Their sense of duty and compassion earned them much respect in the community.