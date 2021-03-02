First come for debate

BJP Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate Constituency nominee and sitting MLC N Ramachandra Rao said that the TRS leaders and Minister KT Rama Rao are trying to divert the issues to save themselves from getting exposed.

The BJP MLC who dared the KTR to come for an open debate on the status of jobs in Telangana on Monday arrived at the designated venue at the Arts College in the Osmania University. However, as the minister did not turn up to take the challenge, the BJP MLC said, "it shows that the minister has no answer to give."

He said that the OU campus was the epicentre of the separate Telangana movement. It was on the sacrifices of the students that the current government has ascended to power after the creation of Telangana state.

It should come to the same place and explain to the students how many vacancies it has so far filled. If it could not fill the vacancies as promised, the reasons for the same. But, the ruling party and its leader KTR has no answer to give and thus, they are trying to divert the attention of the people, he added.

Ramachandra Rao said that KTR had written an open letter and he too had written a letter to him inviting him for an open and fair discussion. I responded to the letter of KTR. But, he failed to come to explain the government's side on the issue, he said.