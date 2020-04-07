First Coronavirus positive case detected in Hyderabad police

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Amidst of Coronavirus outbreak, the police, doctors, and other emergency staff are in the frontline and put their lives in risk against the battle over the virus.

So far, it's reported that treating doctors and other medical staff have come into the radar of the COVID-19 and confirmed positive. Now, it has spread to the police department.

Recently, a head constable working at Saifabad police station has been tested positive with Coronavirus. With this, he and other 12 policemen were sent to quarantine.

As the head constable infected with Coronavirus, the Hyderabad Police Department has become alert. Earlier, Bhadradri-Kothagude DSP SM Ali was tested positive with the virus as his son returned from London, and this was the first Coronavirus positive case in Telangana police department.

On the other side, a total of 364 Coronavirus positive cases recorded in the state, where 11 patients lost their lives and the other 45 recovered from the virus. Nearly 30 new cases were reported on Monday and the total active cases reached to 308.