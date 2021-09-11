First ever non-stop Hyderabad-London Air India flight takes off RGIA

First ever non-stop Air India flight from Hyderabad to London took off from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Saturday morning. The flight will operate between Hyderabad International Airport and Heathrow Airport two times a week i.e. on Monday and Friday. It will depart from Hyderabad at 1.30 am and lands at Heathrow airport at 7.30 am (local time).



And the return flight from London will depart at 9.44 am (local time) and reach Hyderabad at 23.35 pm. It takes 10 hours and 30 minutes from Hyderabad to London and ( hours 20 minutes from London to Hyderabad.

On the occasion of the first flight from Hyderabad to London, the officials of Air India and others gathered at the terminal to celebrate it with passengers and crew. At present, the non-stop flights by Air India are being operated to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Goa.