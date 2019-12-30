Trending :
Peddapalli: First Model Anganwadi Centre opened in Kasulapalli

The TRS government is determined to provide quality education to the children present across the State, stated Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy,...

Peddapalli: The TRS government is determined to provide quality education to the children present across the State, stated Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, while speaking after inaugurating Model Anganwadi Centre in Kasulapalli village in Peddapalli mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the State government is taking all necessary steps for providing education to children in a playful method like that of corporate educational institutions by opening Model Anganwadi Centres.

Not only providing quality education to the kids, the government is also determined to provide balanced diet to them and to pregnant women through Anganwadi centres, he added.

If both mother and child are fit and healthy, then only the family will be healthy and the society will be healthy, MLA Reddy observed.

He expressed happy as the State government had chosen Kasulapalli village to start the first Model Anganwadi Centres.

