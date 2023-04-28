First of its kind in TS, legal aid clinic for transgenders set up

Hyderabad: First-of-its-kind in Telangana a legal aid clinic for transgender was inaugurated launched by the Telangana State Legal Services Authority at Kakatiya Nagar, Habsiguda on Thursday.

This is the fourth such clinic in India which benefits the transgender community by availing free legal aid services.

Under the initiative, various facilities such as support in terms of legal literacy, access to entitlements and services, including transgender identity cards, and protection and justice in cases of human rights violations will be provided to transgender.

Despite an increasingly progressive socio-legal environment, transgender community people continue to face stigma, discrimination and violence in society, accessing public services and inheriting property due to their gender identity.