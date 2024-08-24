First phase of seat allotment released for BPEd, UGDPEd courses

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Friday released the first phase of allotment of seats for Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) and Under Graduate Diploma in Physical Education (UGDPEd). As per the release, the total number of seats available under the convener quota for both BPEd and UGDPEd courses is 1,737. The number of candidates who exercised web options is 967, out of which 753 students were allotted seats in the first phase of counselling. The selected students should pay tuition fees online through a credit card/debit card/NEFT. After paying the tuition fee, students should download the tuition fee receipt and joining letter.

The students have to report to the allotted college with original certificates for physical verification, a tuition fee receipt, and a joining letter from August 23 to 28. After successful verification of the original certificates, the allotment order will be generated and issued at the college. Class work commences on August 27.