Five gates of Musi Project lifted

Ketepally: As many as 5 gates of Musi project under Kathapalli mandal in Nalgonda district were raised one feet and 3250 cusecs of water released downstream here on Tuesday as the project has been receiving heavy inflow for a couple of days due to heavy rains.

The twin reservoirs of Hyderabad, Usman Sagar and Himayat Sagar projects are also receiving heavy inflows. In this order, 4 gates of Himayat Sagar project and 2 gates of Usman Sagar were raised and water was released downstream. This caused a flood in Musi. The authorities have alerted the people living in the Musi catchment area.