Five-month-old mauled to death by dog in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a five-month-old baby boy was mauled to death by a dog in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Tandur town when the dog entered a house and pounced on the child sleeping unattended. The child’s parents had left for work at a nearby stone unit, leaving the child alone.

Police said the infant was bitten by the dog all over the body and died as a result of the severe bleeding. Enraged over the incident, the locals killed the dog.

The deceased child’s father Neelam Dattu alleged that it was the pet dog of the owner of the stone unit. However, the owner denied this and claimed that it was a stray dog.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

This is the latest in a series of heart-wrenching incidents in Telangana since last year.

In December 2023, a five-month-old boy died when stray dogs attacked him in a hut when he was sleeping unattended. The incident occurred in the Shaikpet area of Hyderabad.

In February, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad. After this incident, municipal authorities had announced new measures to check the menace of stray dogs but citizens say the measures have not resulted in any change on the ground.

A five-year-old boy succumbed to rabies in Khammam district in March, developing the symptoms after being bitten by stray dogs.

On May 19, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda.

In April 2022, stray dogs mauled to death a two-year-old boy in the Bada Bazar area of Golconda in Hyderabad.