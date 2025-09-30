Five-phase PR polls from Oct 23 to Nov 8

Hyderabad: Local body elections in the State will be held in five phases, including two phases of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and three phases of Gram Panchayat (Sarpanch) polls, spread over from October 23 to November 8.

Approximately, 5,749 MPTCs and 565 ZPTC posts are up for grabs. The total number of Gram Panchayats are 12,733.

The schedule was announced by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rani Kumudini at a press conference here on Monday.

Towards this, the first notification will be issued on October 9, while elections for the MPTC and ZPTC first phase will be held on October 23. The second notification will be issued for the second phase on October 13 with elections scheduled for October 27. The election process for each phase will end within 15 days. The candidates can file nominations from the date of issue of notification, the SEC said.

Meanwhile, notification for the first phase of Gram Panchayat election will be issued on October 17 and election will be held on October 31. The notification for its second phase will be issued on October 21, while elections are scheduled for November 4. The third and final phase notification will be issued on October 25, and the election will be held on November 8. Results will be announced on the day of polling.

MPTC and ZPTC results will be announced on November 11.

There are 15,302 polling locations and 31,375 polling stations for MPTC and ZPTC elections. There are 1,12,288 wards and 15,522 polling stations for Gram Panchayat elections.

Of the overall 1,67,03,168 voters across 31 districts, 81,65,894 are males, 85,36,770 female and 504 from the other category.

The SEC said that the model code of conduct (MCC) comes into place with immediate effect.

She directed the DGP and other officials to strictly implement all MCC guidelines.