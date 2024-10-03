Five tribal students from Bhadrachalam get MBBS seats

Bhadrachalam: The college principal, A Padmavati, announced that five students from TS Residential Junior College for Girls (Centre of Excellence) in Bhadrachalam have secured MBBS seats in the first phase of counselling.

Fewer pupils, according to her, were likely to be given seats for the second phase of counseling. Five students were admitted to the MBBS programme at the same time for the first time in the college’s history.

For the past few years, Tribal Gurukul COE has been providing coaching for JEE Mains, Advance, and NEET. The principal stated that a number of the college’s pupils have already chosen careers as software engineers.

The students, K Satvika at Dr. Patnam Mahender Reddy Medical College, Hyderabad; E Amritrani at Maheshwar PVT Medical College, Hyderabad Padmavati; K Chaitanya and P Geetanjali at Government Medical College Gadwal; and V Veera Kumari at Government Medical College Mahabubnagar were revealed.

In the academic year 2023–2024, the students finished their intermediate (BiPC) course at the COE, and Tribal Gurukulin Hyderabad provided them with long-term tutoring. Tribal Gurukuls regional coordinator K Nagarjuna Rao and ITDA PO B Rahul expressed congratulations.