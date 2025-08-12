Flash Floods Hit Warangal, Hanmakonda After 200mm Rainfall Overnight

  • Menu
Heavy rains of over 200mm overnight have caused flash floods in Warangal and Hanmakonda, leading to roadblocks, waterlogging, and rescue operations. Residents urged to stay indoors.

Warangal and Hanmakonda got very heavy rain last night — more than 200mm. Because of this, there is flooding in many places. Some roads are blocked, and water has entered low-lying areas.

The rain came suddenly and caused flash floods. In some areas, people are stuck and can’t move out.

Officials are on alert and rescue teams are helping. Please stay at home and avoid going near flooded places until it is safe.

