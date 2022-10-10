Flawed recruitment hits State varsities

Hyderabad: Truncated to skeletal recruitment of faculty in State universities shows a classic example of how successive governments give least importance to higher education.

Political bosses in government, since the time of united Andhra Pradesh, have been making tall claims and taking special steps to drive the knowledge economy in Telangana. But, when it comes to walking the talk, it is quite the opposite, say sources in the State universities.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior professor from Kakatiya University, Warangal, said some appointments were made in united AP. But, "it was truncated staffing; appointing university faculty in few departments here and there. No notification has been issued since the formation of Telangana to fill teacher vacancies in State universities. What is left now is only skeletal staff," he added.

The State government has followed the footsteps of their predecessors in united AP, allege some faculty members from Osmania University and Kakatiya University. The main grievance of the faculty was, "if there were any regular appointments they were in the engineering streams, leaving even science streams like biochemistry, other life sciences to their fate. The arts, humanities and social science faculties in some cases are being run only with a faculty member," they pointed out.

The situation is so bad that such things had never happened for decades in the history of State universities of more than 50-75 years standing in the academic world both in united AP and Telangana.

Pointing at the gross neglect of State universities, a former senior official from the State Higher Education department (SHED) said, "Several batches of students are passing out without being taught by regular teaching faculty. And, it has taken a toll on research activities; the loss caused cannot be compensated."

The issue of appointment of regular faculty has been mooted on several occasions before the current government, following top political bosses announcing and asking to give top priority to education in review meetings. However, most of them are meant for public consumption.

When it comes to walking the talk, "they remain conspicuously silent. Currently, with files laying for years waiting for nod of political bosses. Those heading the Higher Education department in Telangana are left with no option", the official said.