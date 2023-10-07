Flea Fusion is back with Season 2

Hyderabad: After the tremendous success of Flea Fusion Season 1 and receiving numerous requests from both vendors and the audience for an encore, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of Flea Fusion Season 2.

Embark on a journey into the adventurous world with our ‘Into the Wild’ theme. Join us on October 7 and 8 for an immersive experience that promises excitement and adventure at every turn.

Among the event’s standout attractions, the renowned Skeleton Dance Crew, known for their electrifying performances on India’s Got Talent, will grace the stage, promising to captivate the audience with their awe-inspiring moves that will unfold throughout the day.