Flesh trade racket busted in Hyderabad, 6 held
The Special Operation Team (SOT) sleuths on Monday busted a flesh trade racket under Rajendranagar police station limits and held two organizers and four others.
They raided a house at Sunrise colony in Upperpally and rescued 6 women belonging to Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The police also seized 3 bikes and 6 mobile phones from their possession and handed over them to Rajendranagar police for further action.
An investigation is underway
