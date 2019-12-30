Flesh trade racket busted in Hyderabad, 6 held

The Special Operation Team (SOT) sleuths on Monday busted a flesh trade racket under Rajendranagar police station limits and held two organizers and four others.

They raided a house at Sunrise colony in Upperpally and rescued 6 women belonging to Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The police also seized 3 bikes and 6 mobile phones from their possession and handed over them to Rajendranagar police for further action.

An investigation is underway