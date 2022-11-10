Flexies against Modi erupts in Hyderabad, demands to rollback GST on handloom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana. Modi, who will come to Telangana on November 12, will dedicate Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district to the nation. The authorities are making all the arrangements for that.

Meanwhile, the flexes against Prime Minister Modi are causing a stir. Some unidentified people erupted flexi in Hyderabad against Modi's visit to Telangana demanding to rollback 5 percent GST levied on handloom.

Meanwhile, after dedicating Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) to the nation, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a public meeting.

The Center has taken steps to revive Ramagundam FCI (Fertilizer Corporation of India) which was closed earlier. The Central Government has reconstructed the Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory with Rs. 6,120 crores. On March 22 last year, RFCL announced that it had started commercial operations. Now Narendra Modi will officially dedicate it to the nation.