Flood Flow to Nagarjuna Sagar Increases Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rainfall upstream has led to a significant increase in flood flow to the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir. In response to the escalating inflow, authorities have lifted 26 gates to release water downstream. The current inflow to the project has reached an alarming 10 lakh cusecs, while the outflow stands at 4.06 lakh cusecs.

With a full capacity of 312.04 TMC, the reservoir currently holds 294.55 TMC of water. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to manage water levels effectively and mitigate potential flooding risks in surrounding areas.