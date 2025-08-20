  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Flood Flow to Nagarjuna Sagar Increases Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Flood Flow to Nagarjuna Sagar Increases Amidst Heavy Rainfall
x
Highlights

Heavy rainfall upstream has led to a significant increase in flood flow to the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir. In response to the escalating inflow, authorities have lifted 26 gates to release water downstream.

Heavy rainfall upstream has led to a significant increase in flood flow to the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir. In response to the escalating inflow, authorities have lifted 26 gates to release water downstream. The current inflow to the project has reached an alarming 10 lakh cusecs, while the outflow stands at 4.06 lakh cusecs.

With a full capacity of 312.04 TMC, the reservoir currently holds 294.55 TMC of water. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to manage water levels effectively and mitigate potential flooding risks in surrounding areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick