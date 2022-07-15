Flood water reaches 69 feet mark in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The flood waters in Godavari river reached 69 feet at Bhadrachalam. Around 20,000 flood victims were shifted to 100 relief camps in the mandals of Bhadrachalam, Cherla, Dummagudem, and Burgampad.

NDRF team rescued 200 members of flood victims in Reddypalem village under Burgampad mandal.

The flood water entered to the ITC PSPD factory, the officers closed the factory functioning. On another side the BTPS was also closed at Manugur due to flood waters entering the station.









The temple town Bhadrachalam cut off all sided routes due to overflowing of flood water on the roads.



The power supply was suspended in all the mandals in last 48 hours .

Minister Ajay Kumar and district Collector D Anudeep urged to the people immediately vacate their houses which was affected floods.

Chief Minister KCR enquired on flood situation. He also setup a helicopter for providing services to flood victims in emergency mode.

The locals shifted a tribal pregnant woman who suffering labor pains in Keshavapatnam village to Mulkpadu PHC.