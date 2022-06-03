Focus on civic problems, directs Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar

Hanumakonda: Pattana Pragathi programme is a step towards upliftment of towns and cities, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Launching the fourth phase of Pattana Pragathi carried out by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) at Ramannapet in the city on Friday, he said that the programme was aimed at addressing the long-pending civic problems, besides keeping the city clean and green. He urged the people to cooperate with the administration to make the programme a huge success.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that GWMC has approved 91 works with an outlay of Rs 9.43 crore in the 29th Division. Of which, 44 works with an estimated cost of Rs 1.55 crore have been completed and efforts are on to complete the remaining works. 80 per cent issues pertaining to power poles in the Division have been resolved, she added. The Mayor said that they have urged the Health Minister T Harish Rao to set up a Basti Dawakhana in the 29th Division. A community hall is also coming up in the Division, she added. Municipal commissioner P Pravinya said that for better results they have appointed a special officer for each Division and supervisory officer for every six Divisions.

In another programme, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar participated in the World Bicycle Day, aimed at spreading awareness about the benefits of using a bicycle, programme organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra. He along with the Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi joined the bicycle rally.