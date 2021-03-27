Focus on differently abled says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Palakurthy (Jangaon): Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurating a medical checkup camp for the physically handicapped organised by the Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation (TVCC) at Palakurthy in Jangaon district on Saturday

The State Government has taken care of differently abled, said Minister Dayakar Rao. Speaking at a meeting organised by the Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation (TVCC) here on Saturday, he said that TRS government has continued welfare schemes and developmental programmes even at the height of economic crisis due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"Nearly 5 lakh physically challenged persons in the State were getting a pension of Rs 3,016 a month. In all, the government was spending Rs 1,800 crore per annum for the differently-abled," Errabelli said.

Referring to the tests on physically challenged persons conducted by the LIMCO (Artificial Limb Manufacturing Corporation of India), he said that the needy would get battery-powered tricycles, calipers and prosthetic legs.

TVCC chairman K Vasudeva Reddy claimed that Telangana is the only State to implement the Disability Rights Act 2016 that supports the advancement of the disabled by providing 4 per cent reservation in jobs and 5 per cent in education and employment.

He said that they have plans to distribute laptops to the visually challenged, 4G smart cell phones for the hearing impaired, and other accessories for the differently-abled.