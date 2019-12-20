Trending :
Focus on slip roads, KTR directs GHMC officials

Focus on slip roads, KTR directs GHMC officialsMunicipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao holding a review meeting with the GHMC officials in Hyderabad on Thursday
Highlights

Municipal Administration and and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday directed the GHMC officials to concentrate on laying more slip...

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday directed the GHMC officials to concentrate on laying more slip roads keeping in mind of the huge traffic in the city.

The minister reviewed slip roads in GHMC and asked the officials to focus on laying more number of slip roads to lessen the burden on the main roads.

The officials informed the minister that already land was identified and designs were being made for laying slip roads in 55 places in the city.

Already 40 road development plans (RDP) are ready and they were ready for laying roads in 20 areas, the officials informed the minister.

The minister asked the officials to construct footpaths and bus bays at different places in the city.

He also inquired about the roads taken up under the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation. He asked the officials to coordinate between HMDA and GHMC wings for laying roads.

