Focus placed on flexible working hours at office

Gadwal: As part of celebrating the World Mental Health Day on Thursday, Dr J Sandhya Kiran Mai, NCD Programme Officer underscored the importance of mental health at workplace.

Addressing the residents of Ramnagar Basti Hospital and Urban Health Center ASHA workers, she emphasised the signifies of flexible hours at the workplace that may be helpful to bring a sense of balance to an individual.

Dr Kiran Mai highlighted that globally, around 1 billion people are currently grappling with mental health issues, a matter of grave concern. “This year’s theme for World Mental Health Day focuses on giving priority to mental health in the workplace, an essential and timely message,” she said.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Sandhya pointed out the significant mental health challenges faced by employees, including job insecurity, managing family responsibilities, children’s education, and fears about the future.

Dr Pradeep Kumar, a psychiatrist, also addressed the ASHA workers, underscoring the need to create awareness about mental health. “Paying attention to mental health in the workplace is not only a moral obligation but also a basic responsibility of organizations. Proper working hours are essential to reduce stress,” he said.

“One key lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is that employees can maintain or even increase productivity while working from home. Providing flexible working hours can lead to better mental health and improved work performance,” he added.

The event was attended by Dr Radhika from

Basti Hospital, NCD Coordinator Shyam Sundar, CO Hanumanthu, Ramnagar ANMs Martha and Suvarna, and Urban Health Centre ASHA workers, who made the program

a success.