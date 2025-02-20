Food Poisoning at NMIMS University: 18 Students Critical, MLA Anirudh Reddy Demands Action

Mahabubnagar: A severe food poisoning incident at NMIMS University in Polepally SEZ, Jadcherla, has left 30 students affected, with 18 in critical condition. The students were admitted to SVS Medical College Hospital in Mahabubnagar for urgent treatment. Amid growing outrage, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy visited the university, demanding accountability and immediate corrective measures.

Upon learning about the incident, Anirudh Reddy rushed to NMIMS University and interacted with students to understand the situation. He criticized the university management for negligence and failing to provide immediate medical care to the affected students. He also expressed concerns over the administration's alleged attempts to downplay the severity of the issue by treating students within the campus instead of arranging proper hospitalization.

The MLA urged the university to ensure the highest standard of medical treatment for the affected students. He also questioned how the institution, which charges exorbitant fees, could compromise student safety with poor food quality. Reddy called for a thorough investigation into the university’s food services and strict action against those responsible for the lapse.

Student organizations, including the Telangana Graduates Association and SFI, have demanded that NMIMS University's recognition be revoked due to its repeated failures in student welfare. They are also pushing for criminal charges against the university management for attempting to cover up the incident and intimidating the press from reporting it.

Further controversy surrounds the university's establishment, with allegations that the previous TRS government granted permission to NMIMS despite known irregularities. Protesters have called upon District Collector and MLA Anirudh Reddy to take stringent action and revoke the institution’s recognition.

Anirudh Reddy emphasized that justice for the affected students was his top priority and assured that he would fight for stringent action against the university. He questioned whether authorities would only act after his intervention and demanded proactive measures from the administration.

Additionally, the associations have urged SVS Hospital MD Rami Reddy to provide the best medical care for the hospitalized students. The growing demand for revocation of NMIMS University's recognition, coupled with calls for legal proceedings against its management, has put pressure on state authorities to take immediate action.