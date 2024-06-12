Food safety officer Manoj checks in many restaurants

Nagarkurnool: Food safety officials conducted inspections at Nagar Kurnool district center on Wednesday. Food Inspector Manoj conducted inspections in Himalaya Restaurant, Chillis Restaurant, Subham Restaurant and Burger King Bakery in the district centre.

After that, samples were collected to test the quality of the food. Food Inspector Manoj said that these samples will be sent to Nacharam laboratory. If the samples sent to the lab are found to be adulterated, strict action will be taken against the concerned owners, he warned.

Similarly, Food Inspector Manoj has warned hoteliers in the district that criminal cases will be registered if they sell expired food items such as unclean meat stored anywhere. He warned that every shop owner selling food should have a license otherwise legal action will be taken.







