Foolproof Arrangements Ordered for Rabi Paddy Procurement: Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana has instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the procurement of paddy during the 2024–25 Rabi season.

On Tuesday, a review meeting on the Rabi Action Plan was held at the IDOC chamber, where officials from various departments participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector emphasized that every grain produced by farmers must be procured. He assured that paddy would be purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by the government. He further directed that the procurement process should begin in the third week of April.

He instructed that all necessary facilities should be arranged at the paddy procurement centers. Facilities such as paddy cleaners, weighing machines, moisture meters, sufficient gunny bags, and tarpaulin covers should be made readily available. Considering the summer season, arrangements for drinking water and ORS packets must be ensured at all centers.

He stressed that details of the paddy purchased from farmers should be promptly recorded in the OPMS (Online Procurement Management System). Checkposts should be established at interstate borders to monitor the movement of paddy.

He urged officials to avoid past mistakes and ensure smooth operations. All government departments were advised to work in coordination to ensure efficient and transparent paddy procurement across the district.

The meeting was attended by District Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, Civil Supplies District Manager Vimala, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, District Cooperative Officer Srinivas, and other key officials.