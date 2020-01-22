For continuance of welfare schemes, people must vote to TRS, says candidate

Karimnagar: TRS candidate contesting election to 56th division Vangapalli Rajendar Rao on Tuesday urged the people to vote for TRS for continuing all welfare schemes which are implemented for their betterment.

He participated in the election campaign that was held in 56th division along with party cadre here under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, V Rajendar Rao said that the TRS government introduced prestigious schemes like Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Kanti Velugu, Bhatukamma Sarees, KCR Kit, pensions for disabled, aged and widows.

Remaining all other states are taking Telangana as a role model for implementing such prestigious schemes.

In coming up days, Karimnagar is going to be developed into best city next to Hyderabad. Several wonderful constructions are taking place like IT Tower, cable bridge and Manair River Front in the city.

The 56th division is very unique. All leaders of the TRS party are very loyal and will follow the instructions given by party leadership. In the coming days all leaders will strive hard to develop the division in all sectors. He urged the people to vote for him and elect him with bumper majority.