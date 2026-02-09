Forensic Lab fire: BJP demands impartial inquiry into incident

Kothagudem: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded an independent and impartial inquiry into the fire accident at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Nampally, alleging that the incident has raised serious doubts as several crucial case records and digital evidence were housed there.

Addressing the media at Kothagudem, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said the fire could not be dismissed as a mere accident, as hard disks, pen drives, DNA reports, voice samples and other digital evidence related to several high-profile cases were reportedly stored at the laboratory.

Rao alleged that the Congress and BRS were indirectly supporting each other to divert public attention from their failures, corruption and alleged misgovernance, and were instead making baseless allegations against the BJP.

Referring to the phone tapping case, the BJP leader said that despite more than two years having passed, the Congress government had failed to identify or take action against the main accused. He claimed that the delay in the investigation had led to growing suspicion among the people of Telangana.

Rao further alleged that phones of several BJP leaders, including state and national leaders, were illegally tapped and attempts were made to implicate them in false cases. He questioned whether the FSL fire was part of a conspiracy to destroy evidence linked to the phone tapping case.

Drawing a parallel with a previous fire incident at the state Secretariat, Rao said it was not the first time that important files were destroyed in a fire, and demanded a comprehensive investigation into both incidents.

On the ongoing municipal and municipal corporation elections in the state, Rao said the BJP was receiving a positive response from the public and expressed confidence that the party would secure victories in a majority of the seats.

The BJP, he reiterated, would continue to press for a transparent and independent probe into the FSL fire incident to ensure that the truth comes out.

Rao participated campaigning Municipal polls and participated public meeting at Kothagudem got huge response.