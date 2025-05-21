Forest officials recover body parts of killed tigress

Kagaznagar: Forest officials in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district have made significant progress in investigating the death of a seven-year-old tigress, allegedly killed by poachers using electric snares in the Elluru forest area of Penchikalpet mandal, under the Kagaznagar Forest Division.

In a press briefing held at the Kagaznagar Forest Division office on Tuesday, District Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar and Forest Deputy Project Tiger Shantaram stated that the remains of the tigress were discovered on May 17. The officials confirmed that the individuals involved in the poaching have been identified. According to their report, tiger parts including the skin, claws, and jawbone were recovered from the premises of the prime suspect, Shekhar, a resident of Chinna Ras Pelli village in Dhanigam mandal. The tiger skin, which had been buried, was unearthed in the presence of the accused.

Authorities stated that the tigress was killed on May 14 using electric wire traps. In light of the incident, plans are underway to establish a Tiger Monitoring Cell at the Mancherial district headquarters to improve surveillance and response. The Forest department also seized various materials used in the crime, including electric cables, a motorcycle, knives, and other equipment. Officials mentioned that the investigation is still ongoing, and a comprehensive report will be released soon.