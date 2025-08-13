Former BJP District Chief Slams MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy for Neglecting Alampur Constituency

Gadwal: Former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President Ramachandra Reddy has made sensational remarks against MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy, accusing him of neglecting the people of Alampur constituency.

Speaking to the media after inspecting waterlogging in Gajulapeta, which resembled a small lake following light rains, Ramachandra Reddy criticized the MLC for allegedly spending most of his time in Hyderabad or Kurnool instead of addressing local issues. The inspection was conducted under the leadership of Ayija BJP Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy.

Reddy alleged that despite the constituency facing numerous problems — such as damaged roads and bridges, villages resembling lakes after rains, cotton farmers in distress, incomplete works at the 100-bed hospital, pending Tumilla (Mallamma Kunta) reservoir, unfinished Chinonpalli link, uncompleted Nettempadu package-99, and lack of progress on linking RDS at Vemula — authorities have failed to respond to repeated appeals.

He further criticized local Congress leaders for mocking residents by asking, “Did you even vote for us?” Reddy claimed that despite supporting the MLC’s preferred candidates in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2023, the MLC rarely visits the constituency and fails to address public grievances or even answer calls, appearing only during elections.

“When people are in distress, you don’t come. Why should they vote for you?” he questioned, warning that in the upcoming local body elections, voters would teach a lesson to the BRS and Congress parties alike.

The event was attended by Zilla Parishad Member Pradeep Kumar, Ayija Town Vice-President Bellamkonda Nagaraju, OBC Morcha Ayija Town President Venkatesh, Telugu Narsimhulu, Gadiga Raghu, and local residents.